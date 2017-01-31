Psychemedics says Brazil distributor independent, in-country business to continue as usual

In a statement, Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) says it is not involved with the lawsuit between independent distributor Psychemedics Brasil Exames Toxicologicos Ltda. and Omega Labs' representative Laboratorios Omega Brasil Ltda. In other words, whatever financial penalty is imposed, it will be the responsibility of the Brazil organization.

Psychemedics expects its business in Brazil to continue as usual.

Shares plunged 28% today on the perception that the company was potentially responsible for paying Omega for lost profits.

Previously: Psychemedics on the hook for "millions" to Omega Labs after losing court case in Brazil; shares plummet 38% (Jan. 31)