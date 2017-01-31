Electronic Arts -1.7% amid mixed guidance ahead

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is off 1.7% after hours following fiscal Q3 earnings where the company beat expectations by breaking even.

It topped the $1B mark in quarterly operating cash flow for the first time -- a testament, CFO Blake Jorgensen says, to the company's digital live services.

In game highlights, FIFA 17 was the year's best-selling console title, and EA says Battlefield 1 has a player base more than 50% larger than that of Battlefield 4 in its launch quarter.

Digital net sales rose 18% to $2.861B over the trailing 12-month period, making up 60% of total net sales. Digital net sales of $685M for the quarter was 60% of total net revenue of $1.149B.

Revenue breakout: Product, $649M (up 3.8%); Service and other, $500M (up 12.4%).

For full 2017, it sees net revenue of $4.8B (light of expected $4.942B) and EPS of $2.91 (vs. consensus of $2.79). Operating cash flow is forecast at $1.35B. For Q4, it sees net revenue of $1.482B (vs. expected $1.112B) and EPS of $1.64 (above consensus for $1.60).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

