Apple +2.68%; Q1 2017 strong [updated]

Q1 2017 results – revenue $78.4B (+3.3% Y/Y, $1.02B above estimates ), EPS $3.36 (vs. $3.28 Y/Y, $0.14 above estimates ), operating cash flow $27B, share repurchases and dividends $15B (cumulative payments through capital return program $200B+)

Products – iPhone [units 78.29M (+5% Y/Y), revenue $54.378B (+5% Y/Y), iPad [units 13.081M (-19% Y/Y), revenue $5.533B (-22% Y/Y), Mac [units 5.374M (+1% Y/Y), revenue $7.244B (+7% Y/Y), Services [revenue $7.172B (+18% Y/Y)], Other Products [revenue $4.024B (-8% Y/Y)]

Operating segment revenues – Americas $31.968B (+9% Y/Y), Europe $18.521B (+3% Y/Y), Greater China $16.233B (-12% Y/Y), Japan $5.766B (+20% Y/Y), Rest of Asia Pacific $5.863B (+8% Y/Y)

Q2 2017 projections – revenue $51.5B-$53.5B (consensus $53.94B), gross margin 38%-39%, operating expenses $6.5B-$6.6B, other income/(expense) $400M, tax rate 26%

Dividend – $0.57 per share payable February 16, 2017 to shareholders of record February 13, 2017.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook: "We’re thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way. We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch. Revenue from Services grew strongly over last year, led by record customer activity on the App Store, and we are very excited about the products in our pipeline."

