Stocks slip as political turmoil prompts investor caution

Stocks finished an otherwise strong January with a second straight day of losses, as investors remained wary after Pres. Trump's travel curbs and the resulting pushback.

Industrial companies (-0.9%) were among the day's worst performers, as UPS sank 6.8% after providing a downbeat 2017 earnings outlook and saying lower margins in e-commerce deliveries were hurting its bottom line.

The Nasdaq outpaced the other major indexes, closing just above breakeven after Trump met with several health care industry executives and talked about speeding up FDA approvals; Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Thermo Fisher and Aetna offered mixed quarterly results but all four finished with solid gains.

Treasury prices edged higher after Chicago PMI and consumer confidence lagged estimates; the benchmark 10-year yield closed 5 bps lower at 2.44%.

U.S. crude oil gained 0.3% to $52.81/bbl.