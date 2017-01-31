Dish-EchoStar deal consolidates assets under Dish Network

Dish Network (DISH -0.3% ) has consolidated control over the satellite and streaming experience it's presenting to customers, via an acquisition of assets from EchoStar (SATS -0.6% ).

Dish will hand over its 80% economic interest in EchoStar's Hughes Retail Group, and get back the EchoStar Technologies hardware/software development group; the national/regional uplink business; the managed fiber backhaul network serving U.S. markets; and the over-the-top development group, as well as EchoStar's 10% stake in Sling TV, some real estate and wireless spectrum licenses covering four markets.

All of that to say that Dish takes over the full product roadmap for the satellites as well as Sling TV, and pursues associated operating efficiencies.

The company says it will continue to market satellite broadband to rural customers as Hughes did, under the brand dishNET.

After hours: DISH -0.3%; SATS -0.1%.