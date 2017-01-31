Catabasis Pharma's edasalonexent flops in randomized portion of mid-stage DMD study; shares crater 58% after hours

Top-line data from Part B of a Phase 2 clinical trial, MoveDMD, assessing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CATB) edasalonexent (formerly CAT-1004) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) failed to show a statistically valid treatment benefit compared to placebo.

Part B is the randomized, placebo-controlled phase of the study. A total of 31 DMD boys were enrolled. There was no significant change in the primary endpoint of the change from baseline in muscle inflammation in the lower leg muscles as measured by MRI compared to placebo. The high dose cohort (100 mg/kg/day) showed numerical improvement versus placebo across multiple measures but the differences were not statistically significant.

Edasalonexent inhibits an protein activated in DMD called NF-kB which plays a key role in inflammation and fibrosis.