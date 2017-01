Q4 FFO of $63M or $0.35 per share vs. $69M and $0.39 one year ago. Distribution of $0.16 vs. $0.15 a year ago. Payout ratio of 45.7% up from 38.5%.

2017 disposition guidance is lifted by $100M to $200M, and the top end of full-year FFO per share guidance is lowered $0.03 to $1.42 (bottom end of range remains at $1.35).

CC tomorrow at 9 ET

