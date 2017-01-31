Merrill Lynch boosting fee disclosures

Ahead of new regulations and with the brokerage industry under pressure to cut costs, Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch - in addition to no longer offering commission-based retirement accounts - will more clearly disclose fees clients pay to company's thundering herd.

Broken out will be fees for asset management services and products like mutual funds, alternative investments, and commodities. The change is to come beginning with January statements.

"The enhancements are being made based on what our clients are telling us they’d like to see," says BAML's Susan McCabe.

These changes are among the first to be seen since Andy Sieg took over from John Thiel atop Merrill Lynch Wealth Management at the start of the year.