Acxiom beats, raises as gross profits grow in Q3

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) beat expectations and raised them in its Q3 earnings, boosting guidance after it swung to a gain in GAAP terms.

Revenues inched up slightly to $223M; meanwhile, gross profit got an 11.9% boost as cost of revenue dropped more than 7%. Gross margin increased to 47.8% from 43.2%.

Operating cash flow rose to $49M from $37M, and free cash flow to equity improved to $28M from the prior $14M.

Revenue by segment: Marketing Services, $101M (down 13%); Audience Solutions, $83M (up 8%); Connectivity, $39M (up 36% and including acquisitions of Arbor and Circulate).

For the full year, Acxiom now expects revenues to hit $870M-$875M (vs. consensus for $873M); GAAP EPS of about $0.11 (light of consensus for $0.12) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 (vs. $0.61 consensus).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

