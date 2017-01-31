Nat gas sinks near two-month low amid warmer weather outlook

Natural gas prices fell near two-month lows today, as weather forecasts show warmer than normal temperatures covering about half the U.S. into mid-February, extending a relatively mild winter.

Natural gas for March delivery lost $0.115, or 3.6%, today settle at $3.117/MMBtu, and has lost $0.607, or 16%, for the month, snapping a five-month winning streak.

“There’s still some winter left, but the market’s begun to smell springtime... it's probably downhill from here,” says Art Gelber, president of the Gelber & Associates energy consulting firm.

Potentially relevant tickers include: CHK, SWN, COG, RRC, RICE, EQT, AR.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG