Equity Residential: Slowing NOI growth to continue

Q4 normalized FFO of $0.79 down from $0.93 one year ago (and after the sale of a chunk of the portfolio last year).

Same-store revenues up 2.9% Y/Y, expenses up 5.6%, NOI up 1.9%.

Average rental rate down 3%, and occupancy down 0.1%.

Q1 normalized FFO per share guidance of $0.71-$0.75; full-year of $3.05-$3.15.

CEO David Neithercutt warns to expect same-store NOI growth to continue to slow in 2017.

Earnings call tomorrow at 11 ET

Previously: Equity Residential FFO in-line, misses on rental income (Jan. 31)