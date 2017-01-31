Change of leadership needed at Arconic, Elliott Management says

Paul Singer's Elliott Management hedge fund nominates five director candidates to Arconic's (NYSE:ARNC) board, and engages former Spirit AeroSystems CEO Larry Lawson as an apparent CEO-in-waiting.

Elliott says ARNC needs a change of leadership, and believes shares should be worth $33-$54/share, representing upside of 45%-138%, through the implementation of certain operational, capital allocation and strategic initiatives.

The move comes as the company posted lackluster Q4 earnings and a day after reports surfaced that a group of investors were pushing to replace CEO Klaus Kleinfeld.