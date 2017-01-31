Discovery, Sky set TV carriage deal in shadow of deadline

In the nick of time (again), another TV carriage deal has gotten done. Discovery Communications (DISCA +1.3% ) and Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY +0.7% ) have sealed a new distribution deal before tonight's deadline.

The deal covers Discovery's 12 channels in the UK (going to 5.5M viewers) along with four networks in Germany.

Talks had appeared to break down last week, which sent Discovery shares lower.

Discovery says the new deal is "meaningfully better than our former agreement and their proposal," adding that Discovery gets more control, with more opportunities to invest in and launch channels and services.