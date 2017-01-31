U.S. Steel sees surging 2017 earnings

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -0.9% AH after popping 6% and then falling as much as 2%, following a strong Q4 earnings beat and in-line revenues.

The company issues upside guidance for FY 2017, seeing EPS of $3.08 - but it's not clear if the outlook is comparable to the $1.67 analyst consensus - and EBITDA of ~$1.3B, and expects results for its flat-rolled, European and tubular segments to be higher than 2016.

"We are starting 2017 with much better market conditions than we faced at the beginning of 2016, [but] they continue to be volatile and we must remain focused on improving the things that we can control," the company says.