WPP wins near-$600M Walgreens Boots Alliance account

After a review through much of 2016, ad giant WPP (WPPGY -0.9% ) has prevailed in a fight for the account of Walgreens Boots Alliance, a deal with global marketing spend of almost $600M.

It'll create a team of agencies to service the WBA account.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's U.S. marketing spend for the first three-quarters of 2016 was estimated at $232M, up from the prior $205M.

"Team WBA will be a custom solution that draws together the talent and resources from across WPP to develop effective communications that will differentiate WBA and drive results," says WPP chief Martin Sorrell.