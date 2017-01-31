Fortescue forecasts continued iron ore demand strength

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says it is on track to hit the top end of its record iron ore export guidance of 165M-170M metric tons and possibly exceed it, as prices near their highest levels in two years and defy analyst predictions of a correction.

Fortescue says it shipped 42.2M tons in the December quarter, which was 4% lower Q/Q as exports to China slipped a bit but roughly in line with analyst estimates, and has produced 86M tons in H1.

A push by the Chinese government to do away with high-polluting and low efficiency electric arc furnace steel mills, which use scrap steel rather than iron ore, will help miners, Fortescue CEO Nev Power says.

Fortescue also says its quarterly cash production costs fell 7% Q/Q to $12.54/metric ton and were 21% lower than a year earlier.

Shares rose 3.1% in today's U.S. trading, as peers BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) gained 1.6% and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) rose 0.9%.