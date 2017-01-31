FCC Chairman Pai promises rules rollback

Signaling in line with many observers' expectations, new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has promised to roll back outdated rules at the agency.

It's a top priority to "remove unnecessary or counterproductive regulations from the books," Pai said today after chairing his first meeting.

He's not yet speaking extensively on what will happen to the "open Internet" order -- net neutrality. That landmark order began to treat broadband providers as the government does utilities. He's also quiet for the moment on whether the agency will seek a review of AT&T's (T +0.8% ) $85B deal for Time Warner (TWX +0.2% ).

He had previously withdrawn proposed reforms of the business data services market and the TV set-top box market. Today, the agency (now majority Republican) voted to abolish a requirement that cablecos, TV and radio broadcasters retain some public inspection files.

