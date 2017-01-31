Detour Gold +12% on strong production outlook, West Detour mine delay

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) jumped 12.6% in today's U.S. trading after reporting stronger than expected production guidance for 2017 and saying it will delay its mining plan at the West Detour project in Ontario.

Detour says its 2016 gold production totaled more than 537K oz. with all-in sustaining costs of $1,005/oz., and forecasts 2017 gold production of 550K-600K/oz. with all-in sustaining costs of $1,025/$1,125/oz.

On the West Detour delay, Detour says it is "no longer reasonable to assume" that permits will be obtained in time to allow mining to begin in January 2018, as a request by one of the indigenous communities near the project for a federal environmental assessment likely will delay mining until 2021.

BMO analysts say the decision to remove West Detour from the 2017 mine plan reduced capital spending projections for the year, which should ease concerns of an imminent capital raise.