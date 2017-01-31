Facebook reportedly developing set-top box app

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is noted to be working on an application specifically for television set-top boxes, Apple TV included.

Additionally, talks over licensing long-form television programming with media companies are considered ongoing, with the set-top box application a vehicle to broadcast such content.

As video has come to mark near primary focus at Facebook, and reports of various longer video content initiatives surface elsewhere, efforts to greater engage 1.79B monthly active users and consequently advertisers through TV-quality programming would represent a move aligned to that end.

Report [Wall Street Journal]