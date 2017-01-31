New Media makes Ohio acquisition, is selling Oregon paper

In an asset shuffle, New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) has acquired an Ohio printing operation and is selling an Oregon paper.

The company closed on a deal for the Ohio division of Wooster Republican Printing Co., for $21.2M. Separately, it announced a sale agreement transferring the Mail Tribune of Medford, Ore., to Rosebud Media for $15M.

The Wooster Republican deal fits into New Media' acquisition metrics range, it says (3.5 to 4.5 times LTM as-adjusted EBITDA), while the Oregon deal comes in at more than 7 times 2016 as-adjusted EBITDA, bringing it about a 73% gain on the deal.

Despite selling the Oregon paper, "New Media remains a net acquirer of local media assets, having deployed over $120 million for acquisitions in 2016 and completing our first acquisition of 2017, as announced today," says CEO Michael Reed.