Moody's gives Baa1 to new AT&T debt while watching for downgrade

Moody's has given a Baa1 rating to new notes from AT&T (T +0.8% ), but says it's keeping the company ratings on review for downgrade.

The firm had put AT&T on downgrade review in October, after the company announced its $85B deal for Time Warner.

AT&T is issuing six tranches of five-year, seven-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year maturities, not related to financing the Time Warner deal (but likely earmarked for general purposes and rollovers).

Moody's will be watching to see if AT&T is willing and able to reduce leverage back toward a target of 3 times.