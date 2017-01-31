Trump trade policy could scuttle Nucor's plans for Mexico plant, CEO says

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) CEO says Pres. Trump's trade policy could change his company’s plans to build a $270M automotive steel plant in Mexico with Japan's JFE Holdings, although he is encouraged with the new administration’s overall direction on trade and new infrastructure.

The CEO also said in today's earnings conference call that talk of a potential $1T investment in infrastructure construction over a decade would significantly boost steel industry, citing industry estimates that every $1T invested in infrastructure increases steel consumption by ~50M tons.

But shares fell 3.3% in today's trade despite a solid Q4 earnings report, as analysts say the results and improving guidance driven by higher pricing and volumes in the steel mills segment had been priced-in with Wall Street estimates.