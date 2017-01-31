Congress set to repeal regulation on oil disclosures

U.S. lawmakers are poised to approve legislation this week aimed at killing a Dodd-Frank rule requiring energy companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments for oil and gas fields, handing a victory to industry groups that have spent years fighting the regulation.

The SEC rule, set to take effect next year, is one of a series of Obama administration regulations Republican lawmakers are trying to reverse using the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to undo regulations with a simple majority vote.

Congress also plans to vote this week to scuttle rules curbing methane venting and mountain-top mining; both the House and Senate must pass a resolution disapproving the rules, which Pres. Trump would then sign.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, XOP, FCG, ERY, GASL, DIG, DUG, BGR, XES, IYE, IEO, FENY, IEZ, PXE, GASX, FIF, PXJ, RYE, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, DDG, FXN, CRAK