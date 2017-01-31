Match Group -5.6%; Q1, FY 2017 revenue forecasts below expectations, The Princeton Review divested

Q4 2016 results – revenue $319.67M (+19.5% Y/Y, $0.95 below estimates ), EPS $0.29 ( $0.05 above estimates )

Transaction of sale of The Princeton Review to ST Unitas anticipated for closure in H1 2017.

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $287M-$297M (consensus $326.88M), adjusted EBITDA $75M-$80M

FY 2017 projections – revenue $1.260B-$1.305B (consensus $1.4B), adjusted EBITDA $450M-$470M

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) chairman and CEO Greg Blatt: "Match Group executed well in our first full year as a public company. We had strong double digit revenue, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and PMC growth, generally on track with our expectations at the time we went public. As we roll into 2017, we’re confident we can maintain that momentum."

Investor presentation [pdf]

Press release [pdf]

Conference call