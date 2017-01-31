U.S. Army Corps to OK Dakota Access pipeline, North Dakota lawmakers say

The Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to issue the final permit needed by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP, ETE, SXL) to finish the Dakota Access oil pipeline, two North Dakota lawmakers say.

A spokesperson for North Dakota Sen. Hoeven expects the permit to be granted “in days, not weeks,” citing a conversation he had with the Acting Secretary, and Rep. Cramer says the Army Corps has notified Congress of its plan to grant the easement.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has fought against construction of the pipeline, says it will challenge any suspension of the federal environmental review that was being conducted on Dakota Access.