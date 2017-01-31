Enerplus plans C$450M 2017 capex, sees liquids production rising 25%

Enerplus (ERF +3.6% ) is higher after saying it expects its liquids production to increase ~25% Y/Y by the end of 2017, driven by a rising rate of return at its North Dakota developments.

ERF forecasts total production growing by 50% this year, and expects to average 86K-90K boe/day, with crude oil and natural gas liquids production making up as much as half the 2017 total; the year-end exit rate for total production is seen at 92K-97K boe/day, with liquids production guidance of 45K-50K boe/day.

ERF plans a C$450M capex budget for 2017, with C$330M allocated to its North Dakota development which will fund a two rig drilling program and bring onstream ~30 net wells.