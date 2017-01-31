Recent Honeywell weakness offers buying opportunity, Argus says

Honeywell (HON -0.6% ) is maintained with a Buy rating and a $135 price target at Argus despite underperforming the market and industry over the past year, saying the company’s “long-term record is sterling," with five- and 10-year outperformance vs. the market and the industry.

Argus believes HON is poised to generate low double-digit earnings growth over the next five years, and thinks the company should continue to benefit from its diverse product lines and relatively low exposure to U.S. defense spending.

The firm also likes HON's robust balance sheet and management's history of double-digit dividend hikes.