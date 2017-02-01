China factory activity still solid

Activity levels across China's manufacturing sector continued to improve in January, continuing the stable performance seen in the second half of 2016.

The official manufacturing PMI came in at 51.3, down a smidgen from 51.4 in December, but still above a 50 reading that indicates expansion.

The rest of the economy also appears to be holding up well - the official non-manufacturing PMI edged up from 54.5 to 54.6.

China markets are closed today for Lunar New Year celebrations.

