India is a "bright spot" in the world economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as he unveiled his annual budget, adding that the impact on growth from the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon.

Still, the finance ministry forecasts that growth could dip to as low as 6.5% in the current fiscal year to March, before picking up slightly in the coming fiscal year to between 6.75%-7.5%.

