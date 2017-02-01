Japan rejects Trump devaluation claims

Top Japanese policymakers have hit back at President Trump's accusation of currency manipulation, stressing that Tokyo was abiding by a G20 agreement to refrain from competitive devaluations.

"Japan's monetary policy is for the domestic purpose of beating deflation, and isn't done with forex in mind, so I think that those remarks are a little bit wide of the mark," said Masatsugu Asakawa, the nation's top foreign exchange official.

The greenback is struggling on the news, recording its worst start to the year in three decades.

