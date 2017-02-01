ONEOK to acquire remaining public stake in ONEOK Partners for $9.3B in stock

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) will acquire the remaining public stake in ONEOK Partners (NYSE:OKS) for $9.3B in stock

Under the agreement, each outstanding common unit of ONEOK Partners that ONEOK does not already own will be converted into 0.985 shares of ONEOK stock, representing a 22.4% premium to the ONEOK Partners closing price on Jan. 27.

Expected to close in Q2.

As a result of the transaction, ONEOK's annual DCF is expected to approximately double. Consequently, management intends to recommend to the ONEOK Board of Directors a 21% increase in the first quarterly dividend following the completion of the transaction and expects a 9-11% annual dividend growth rate through 2021.

