Citi makes the bull case for Under Armour

Citi maintains Buy rating on Under Armour following yesterday's earnings miss and selloff.

Firm says the brand has momentum, noting that North America sales grew 6% y/y.

Says global expansion strategy is intact.

"Though it may take a few quarters for the stock to work again, we see potential upside in H2 as UA laps TSA, destocking/promotions, & lifestyle athletic headwinds, and continues to be a strong brand with pricing power." Notes shares haven't traded at these forward P/E levels since Apr 2013.

Still, Citi drops price target to $25 from $38, and admits management has work to do.

In the apparel/footwear space, Citi's top pick remains Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), followed by Nike (NYSE:NKE). UA moves down to seventh on her list.