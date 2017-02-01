Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Social Point

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announces that it picked up privately-held Social Point S.L. for $250M. The deal price is comprised of $175M in cash and 1,480,168 unregistered shares of Take-Two stock. An earn-out of up to $25.9M also applies.

Spain-based Social Point is a free-to-play mobile game developer.

“With the acquisition of Social Point, Take-Two has further diversified its business, expanded its portfolio of owned intellectual property, and significantly enhanced its position in the fast-growing free-to-play mobile gaming space,” says CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Source: Press Release