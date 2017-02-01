Sanofi and Regeneron's sarilumab OK'd in Canada for rheumatoid arthritis

Health Canada approves Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have not responded adequately to or are intolerant of one or more biologic or non-biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Sarilumab in a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammatory activity of RA by binding to the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor. IL-6 is the most abundant cytokine in the serum and synovial fluid of RA sufferers and is correlated with disease activity and joint destruction.