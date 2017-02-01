Ophthotech reviews strategic alternatives; shakes up management

With the aim of maximizing shareholder value, Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) initiates a plan to review strategic alternatives. It says it is actively exploring licensing new products and technologies to treat ophthalmic diseases, particularly those involving the back of the eye.

The initiative involves management changes. Glenn Sblendorio will assume the role of President effective immediately while continuing to serve as CFO. SVP of Development Operations Keith Westby is promoted to SVP and COO. David Guyer, M.D. will continue to serve as CEO and Chairman.