Smokeable cigarette volume falls at Altria

Altra (NYSE:MO) reports cigarette sales fell 4% in Q4.

Smokeable product revenue was down 1.9%, while smokeless revenue was up 7.2%.

Smokeable cigarette volume was down 4.8%, the same rate Marlboro volume fell off during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Altria expects Q1 cigarettes to increase at a 2% rate. Full-year 2017 EPS of $3.26 to $3.32 is expected. Capex spending of $180M to $220M is forecast.

