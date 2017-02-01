Futures up ahead of Fed, Apple +3%

After a mostly positive session in Asia and Europe, U.S. stock index futures are holding up well - Dow and S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.5% .

It follows impressive earnings from Apple and comes ahead of policy meeting where the Fed is expected to hold rates.

Investors also have their eyes on the dollar, which is steadying from turbulence after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage.

Oil is down 0.5% at $53.08/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1213/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.47%.

