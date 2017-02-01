Apple 's post-earnings advance brings along suppliers

The December quarter was strong, but FQ2 guidance was softer than hoped, says Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer. The outlook, however, may prove to be better than feared for the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supply chain. His top picks remain the content-driven growth stories: Broadcom ([[AVGO +1.5% premarket), Skyworks (SWKS +1.7% pre), and Cirrus Logic (CRUS +2.2% pre).

Source: TheFly

There are a couple of price target hikes for Apple, with UBS raising to $138 and Stifel to $130.

Goldman (Buy rating on AAPL) calls FQ1 solid and FQ2 guidance "better than feared."

Needham's Laura Martin reiterates her Strong Buy; Piper sees upside on several fronts and maintains its overweight and $155 price target.

Source: StreetInsider