Copper tops $6K/ton as Escondida mine strike looms

Copper prices rise above $6,000/ton before pulling back, as workers at BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) Escondida copper mine in Chile - the world's largest - have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike.

The strike is due to begin in 48 hours but likely will be postponed for a five-day government mediation to attempt a resolution.

The Escondida mine's 980K tons of copper production in 2016 accounted for 5% of global output, according to Commerzbank.

Copper prices already have climbed 32% over the past 12 months, helped by hopes for higher infrastructure spending from the new U.S. administration on the demand side, and the interruption to supplies from Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Grasberg mine in Indonesia - the world’s second biggest copper mine - as well as disruptions around FCX’s Cerro Verde mine in Peru and some shipping delays because of poor weather in Peru impacting supply.

