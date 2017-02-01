Macau revenue disappoints for January

Macau casino revenue increased 3.1% to 19.3B patacas in January to miss the consensus estimate for a 8.5% rise.

The revenue tally was published by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

A slowdown ahead of the Chinese New Year is being blamed for the disappointing result.

Macau stocks fell across the board in Hong Kong. In an early look at U.S. trading, Wynn Resorts is down 1.41% .

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL).

