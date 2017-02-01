Medivir's mid-stage study of DMOAD MIV-711 to continue as planned; top-line data expected in Q3

Based on the fourth and final review by the independent Data Monitoring Committee, the Phase 2a clinical, MIV-711-201, evaluating Medivir AB's (OTC:MVRBY) MIV-711 for the treatment of moderate arthritis of the knee will continue as planned. Top-line results should be available in Q3. Data from the ongoing extension study, MIV-711-202, should be available in H1 2018.

MIV-711 inhibits an enzyme called cathepsin K which plays a key role in the breakdown of bone and cartilage. It is being developed as a DMOAD (disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug) which is a drug designed to slow or reverse the progressive joint degeneration associated with osteoarthritis. There are currently no DMOADs approved for this indication.