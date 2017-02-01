Paramount Group sells NoVA office building for $460M

Waterview is a 24-story, 647K square foot, Class A office building in Roslyn, VA. It's currently 99% leased to a single tenant whose lease expires in 2028.

The sale will result in a financial statement gain of about $110M, and a tax gain of $393M. That amount will be deferred through a 1031 exchange as Paramount (NYSE:PGRE) rolls the sale proceeds into the One Front Street purchase (expected to close in Q2).

CEO Albert Behler notes the company is allocating capital from a stabilized asset (Waterview) into one where there's value to be added (One Front).