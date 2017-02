Pitney Bowes down on earnings miss

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reports revenue declined 4% on a constant currency basis and market exits in Q4.

Equipment sales fell 4.8% to $190.31M.

Business services sales grew 4.3% to $219.96M.

Segment revenue: Small & medium business solutions: $442M (-7%); Enterprise business solutions: $233M (-5%); Digital commerce solutions: $212M (-2%).

Adjusted EBIT margin improved 130 bps to 21.1%.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: -2% to +1% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: $1.70 to $1.85; Free cash flow: $400M to $460M; Tax rate: 31% to 35%.