Southern's Kemper plant in-service date delayed until late February

Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Mississippi Power unit extends by another month the commercial start-up of its Kemper County energy facility, which had been expected to begin service on Jan. 31.

As in previous filings, Mississippi Power estimates that missing its latest deadline will cost $25M-$35M per month, which would push the plant’s price tag to nearly $7.1B.

Mississippi Power says it has integrated the operation of both of the plant’s gasifiers and was able to produce electricity from syngas in both its combustion turbines on Jan. 29, but the plant must undergo a one-week outage to repair and make modifications “to further improve the plant’s ability to achieve sustained operations sufficient to support placing the plant in service for customers."