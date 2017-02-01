First U.S. patient treated with Vericel's MACI; shares ahead 15% premarket

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is up 15% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the first patient in the U.S. has been implanted with MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane), a cellular scaffold product indicated to the repair of cartilage defects in the knee with or without bone involvement.

MACI consists of a patient's own (autologous) cells that are expanded in the laboratory and placed onto a bio-resorbable (can be broken down in the body) porcine-derived collagen membrane. The engineered tissue is then surgically placed over the damaged/defective area. Multiple implants can be used if there is more than one defect. It is the first product that uses the process of tissue engineering to grow cartilage cells on a scaffold to gain FDA approval (December 2016).