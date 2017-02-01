Cameco -11% as Tepco terminates uranium supply contract

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) -11% premarket on news that Tokyo Electric Power issued a termination notice for a uranium supply contract with the company; CCJ says it will pursue legal action.

CCJ says Tepco cited a force majeure for ending the contract as it had been unable to operate its nuclear plants for 18 consecutive months due to Japanese regulations arising from the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011.

CCJ says the termination would affect 9.3M lbs. of uranium deliveries through 2028, worth ~C$1.3B in revenue to the company; CCJ says it has sufficient financial capacity to manage any loss of revenue in 2017 from the dispute.