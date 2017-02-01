Dominion Resources -3% as it warns of lower earnings in 2017

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) -2.8% premarket after missing Q4 earnings and revenue estimates and saying earnings could fall this year, hurt by import contract revenue at its Cove Point Terminal in Maryland and other causes.

Dominion forecasts FY 2017 EPS of $3.40-$3.90, compared with 2016 operating earnings of $3.80/share in 2016 and $3.78 consensus analyst estimates; for Q1, it sees EPS of $0.90-$1.10, vs. $1.07 consensus.

The company says results this year will be hurt by lower revenue from import contracts at Cove Point, a refueling outage and lower hedged power prices at its Millstone power station in Connecticut, and a "step down" in solar investment tax credits.