Digital Turbine partners with Axiata Digital on carrier billing platform integration

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announced a multi-year agreement with Axiata Digital to integrate its carrier billing solution, Pay, with Axiata's Mobile Internet Fulfillment Exchange (MIFE) platform, enabling content providers access to new subscribers.

Mobile Internet Fulfillment Exchange (MIFE) platform is expected to launch in Asian markets in the first half of 2017.

"By delivering unique technology platforms to valued partners in key geographies, we are laying the foundation for scalable growth. We are very excited to partner with Axiata, with its focus on digital products and services to provide a valuable and engaging experience for its subscribers," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine."Our Pay platform provides access to new and engaging content and importantly a way to securely pay for it through direct carrier billing. This agreement reflects the ongoing execution of our strategy to expand our footprint in this fast-growing region."

Press Release