Evercore writes the retail middleman obituary

Evercore ISI takes a broad swipe at the apparel sector on concerns over "signficant" EPS exposure to wholesale channels.

Analyst Omar Saad thinks a turning point could be reached in the apparel industry when the first high-profile brand sets up a marketpalce website within Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

"We believe that many years from now, when economic and market historians study the digital revolution in retrospect, one of the most profound structural changes for which this era will be remembered is the destruction of middlemen throughout the economy," KORS)+to+Hold/12483094.html" target="_blank">writes Saad.

"We wholeheartedly believe the innovation-driven brand stocks will win, and win big, in a digital landscape where content-producing companies with strong brands can connect more directly with consumers and rely less on superfluous third-party middleman.

Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK), Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), Michael Kors (KORS), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) are all reduced to a Hold rating from Buy. Coach (NYSE:COH) is the outlier, earning an upgrade to Buy due to its high mix of sales from the full-price format and recent innovation.

Shares of Coach are up 1.53% premarket to $37.92. FOSL -1.37%. PVH -1.00% . KORS -1.17% .

ETFs: IYK, UGE, SZK.