BBVA down 2.5% after results

BBVA topped estimates for Q4, with Jefferies noting the beat being driven by lower provisions, and particularly solid results in Mexico and the U.S. Turkey results, however, were shy of expectations.

Speaking of Mexico, CEO Carlos Torres says to expect slower than hoped loan growth there, and that the bank is taking steps to cut costs, including the trimming of staff.

Citigroup keeps its Sell rating on the shares. While 2017 guidance in general seems realistic, says the team, management hopes for Mexico appear a bit optimistic given the risks from new D.C. policy.

Q4 report and presentation slides